Iraq’s Sadr Bloc Confirmed Biggest Winner of October Parliamentary Vote

Iraqi Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr was confirmed Tuesday as the biggest winner of last month’s parliamentary elections that had sparked accusations of election fraud by pro-Iranian factions.

Sadr’s movement won 73 of the 329 seats in the assembly, the electoral commission said, after a lengthy manual recount of hundreds of ballot boxes.

A distant second in the Shiite camp with 17 seats was the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political arm of the former pro-Iran paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, which is now integrated into Iraq’s state security apparatus.

Hashed leaders had rejected the preliminary result, which was slashed from its 48 seats in the outgoing assembly, as a “scam,” and its supporters have staged street protests chanting “No to fraud.”

Its activists have organized protests in front of Baghdad’s ultra-safe Green Zone district, where the government, the assembly and many foreign embassies are located.

Analysts have warned that, in a country still reeling from decades of war and chaos, and where most parties have armed wings, political squabbles could trigger a dangerous escalation.

On November 7, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi, the leader of the outgoing government, escaped unharmed when an explosives-laden drone struck his Baghdad residence. The attack was not claimed by any group.

Backroom negotiations

The final results must now be sent to the federal court for ratification.

The formation of Iraqi governments has involved complex negotiations in the multi-denominational and multi-ethnic country since a US-led invasion toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Positions and ministries have typically been allocated according to the compromises reached by the main blocs in secret talks, rather than reflecting the number of seats that parties have won.

Sadr, a former leader of an anti-US militia who has often surprised observers with his political maneuvers, has called for a “majority” government that analysts say could include the Sunni and Kurdish parties.

Iraq, an oil-rich country of 40 million people, is still reeling from years of conflict and turmoil.

Major fighting has stopped since a military alliance that included Hashed defeated the jihadist group Islamic State in 2017, but sporadic violence continues.

Military bases that house US troops have been the target of dozens of missile and drone strikes that Washington blames on pro-Iran factions.

The tensions culminated weeks after the elections with the unclaimed drone strike on Kadhemi.

