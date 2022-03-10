Irbin wages resistance against the advance of Russian tanks towards Kyiv

In the heart of Irbin, about 20 kilometers northwest of Kyiv, France 24’s Cyril Payne found the entire city mounting against Russian forces advancing towards the Ukrainian capital.

The streets of Irbin, a mainly residential area on the outskirts of Kyiv, are largely deserted two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Irbin is a city where Ukrainian fighters resist the approach of Russian tanks. Here, there are residents of the resistance forces, and there are still families confined to bunkers. Payne explained that the whole city is really mounting resistance.

France 24