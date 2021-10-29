Irish activists protest against the attempted eviction of an empty building

Private security guards and police stormed a building in Dublin, Ireland, on October 27 to evict a group of activists who had been busy there and who were using the site as a community space. After a 10-hour standoff, the activists recovered the building and began to repair the damage. Building residents and advocates say the eviction was disproportionately violent and destroyed living space in a country facing a housing and homeless crisis.

On September 18, 2021, a group of people called That Social Center moved into an empty building at 23 Prussia Street in northwest Dublin, naming it Sunnyvale. The building had been abandoned for up to 10 years.

On the morning of October 27, private security guards entered the building under the pretext of evicting the neighbors, who say they were violently attacked and destroyed their belongings.

Ireland has the 10th highest rate of vacant housing in the world, at 9.1 percent, with more than 180,000 buildings vacant or abandoned. At the same time, the country is experiencing a homeless crisis, particularly in the capital.

‘The neighbors had called the gardaí and began to defend the men who were being violent instead of the neighbors’

Jess Bernard is an “advocacy officer” for the Community Action Tenants Union (CATU) and helps coordinate events for That Social Center. He arrived in Sunnyvale about an hour after the eviction began.

At 7 am yesterday [October 27], a group of armed men, and even some teenagers, arrived at the social center and broke in to violently evict the people who only slept in their beds. There was absolutely no warning. They broke in using brute force. I was notified along with other community organizers via WhatsApp.

When I arrived, people were being escorted off the property. The gardaí [Irish police] they were actively helping these hired thugs, who had been very, very violent. The neighbors had called the gardaí and the agents began to defend the men who were being violent instead of the neighbors. I saw the gardaí helping these men in and out of the property, men who were destroying people’s belongings and simply ruining the property. The Gardaí were escorting residents to remove what was left of their belongings. People were injured and bleeding. And a crowd of CATU members and local residents was gathering to try to support the people who were being evicted.

The Gardaí said that a “property owner, in compliance with a court order, was securing a premises and facilitating access for people to take personal items.” The site’s owners, The McGrath Group, told The Irish Times that Dublin City Council issued them a court order to evict the squatters in order to avoid “serious fire and safety risks.”

The McGrath Group had submitted a planning request to demolish the building and construct 160 apartment units on the site. The project, which will include “a series of residential amenities including a cafeteria, movie theater, gym and concierge,” is scheduled to begin in late 2022.

Sunnyvale residents and CATU advocates say they were never informed of the eviction, that the court order in question dates from 2018, and that the show of force and destruction of property was illegal and unjustified.

‘Everyone’s possessions had been smashed with bats. Everything was destroyed ‘

Sunnyvale residents and activists re-entered the building after security personnel had left. But they encountered a grim scene.

Bernard continued:

Once the thugs finished destroying the property as much as they could, they fled through the back wall and residents entered through the front roof. So the residents took back the property around 5pm, but there is always the risk that the men will return.

Oil had been spilled on people’s beds. The roof was completely destroyed, and when it started to rain later that night, water was entering the building. Everyone’s possessions had been destroyed with bats. Everything was destroyed. They smashed the toilets with bats so that no one could use the bathroom. They tried to turn on the water to flood the house, so there is basically an inch of water all over the house.

Destruction of property is making it uninhabitable so that people do not return. And the abuse and assault were completely unjustified, it’s a scary tactic to make sure people don’t come back.

#DerelictIreland: an epidemic of abandoned buildings

According to Bernard, the main goal of the renovation of 23 Prussia Street was to provide a place to live for people affected by homelessness in Dublin, including some migrants and transgender youth.

Dublin is a city full of unaffordable property and there is a huge homeless crisis right now. Wherever you go you see [vacant derelict buildings]. The planning board is increasingly approving permits for hotels, living units, and apartments built for rent; They are not creating safe houses, but are becoming profit centers for private developers. Many sites remain unoccupied because they prefer that they remain empty rather than allow people to live on them.

With so many empty or abandoned buildings in Ireland, people on social media have been using the hashtag #DerelictIreland to share images of abandoned and out-of-use buildings in the country.

Parnell Street and the streets around it are full of neglect, but this end of Parnell Street where it meets Capel Street is horrible and has been that way for years. #derelictIreland #derelictDublin pic.twitter.com/5wy4ROTIZo

– The Eco Eye Team (@EcoEye) September 17, 2021 People in Ireland have started using the hashtag #DerelictIreland to share empty and abandoned buildings in the country.

Meanwhile, Ireland is experiencing a homeless crisis, particularly in Dublin, where 70% of the country’s homeless population is found. There were at least 8,000 homeless people in Ireland in June 2021, and service providers have warned of an increase in people entering emergency housing.

The government has proposed or initiated several projects to renovate or renovate vacant buildings into subsidized housing, but few funds have been released to begin development.

Activists and residents of Sunnyvale have been raising money to repair the property damage, hoping to stay there as long as possible and restart their community activities.