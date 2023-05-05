Is King Charles III an extremist environmentalist or a conventional ecologist?

King Charles III was once considered an eccentric for advocating organic farming during the 1970s, but continues to champion environmental issues. His upcoming coronation will showcase his environmental commitments, but as a King, frequent travel and adherence to traditional British monarchy practices may challenge his beliefs. Charles has been a green advocate long before Greta Thunberg, with climate change and biodiversity being central to his royal work. His coronation will reflect his environmentalism, such as by wearing clothes that belonged to past monarchs and serving a vegetarian main course. Charles has warned about the consequences of pollution and climate change since 1970 at just 21 years old.

Charles introduced organic farming on his property and personal land as early as 1985, experimented with natural pesticides and kept rare species of animals like Tamworth pigs. He also built an eco-friendly village in his Dorset estate. He converted his cars to run on biodiesel and implemented other green measures. Charles’ travel by private plane and love for fox hunting comes under scrutiny despite monitoring his carbon footprint. The next British monarch’s overseas travel will continue to be closely monitored in the face of global warming.

During his speeches and official visits, Charles promotes environmental conservation and combatting climate change. He supports Greta Thunberg and criticizes the business world’s ecological commitment. Charles created the Sustainable Markets Council, a body that encourages best practice, innovation, and connects investors to eco-friendly projects. As a monarch, Charles adheres to political neutrality, so he purportedly will not invite Thunberg to Buckingham Palace.

While Charles’s positions are mainstream and accepted, he has received significant backlash for being a part of the environmental movement. In 2004, Charles secretly sent handwritten letters to British politicians about his views on organic farming, global warming, and urban planning. The king will continue to face criticism, and his lifestyle, including his love of fox hunting and frequent air travel, is deemed incompatible with his environmental stance.