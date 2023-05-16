Is Russia’s mission to combat neocolonialism in Africa a reality or a myth?

Recently, the Kremlin has increased its presence across the African continent, reminiscent of the Soviet Union’s attempts to expand its sphere of influence. Moscow’s involvement spans from military campaigns to domestic politics, with few African nations escaping its interest. While Russia claims to fight Western neocolonialism, some argue that it may be employing the same methods it criticizes. Samuel Ramani, who wrote “Russia in Africa: Resurgent Great Power or Bellicose Pretender?” joined us on Perspective to share his insights.