Is the fourth wave in Germany a warning for the rest of Europe?

With a record number of new Covid-19 cases registered on Wednesday, the seven-day average on the rise and hospitals increasingly under pressure, the health situation in Germany is rapidly deteriorating. This fourth wave could turn out to be the worst since the beginning of the pandemic, despite the fact that around 70 percent of the adult population has been vaccinated. The scenario runs the risk of replicating itself in other European countries.

Germany has set a series of dismal records on the health front in recent days. On November 10, the country registered 39,676 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, its highest count during the pandemic. This despite a vaccination rate of almost 67 percent of the adult population.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average continues to reach new heights. After breaking the previous record of 200 new cases per 100,000 on November 8, this closely followed index has since risen to 232.1.

Risks for the unvaccinated and for the first vaccinated

The situation is also getting worse in hospitals. While the number of patients admitted with severe forms of Covid-19 is not as high as a year ago, thanks to the protective effect of vaccines, “there is a clear increase,” said Ralf Reintjes, epidemiologist at the University of Sciences. Applied in Hamburg, he told FRANCE 24.

Intensive care units are even “more overloaded than a year ago when there were no vaccines,” reports the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung. This is partly due to the high number of resignations from nursing staff, who have been overworked since the start of the health crisis. Also, more patients with other diseases require care. A year ago, the blockade limited the circulation of other seasonal viruses such as influenza.

All these factors have prompted the German virologist Christian Drosten, as popular in Germany as Dr. Anthony Fauci in the United States, to raise the alarm. On Tuesday, he deemed it likely that another 100,000 people would die if nothing was done to prevent the epidemic from spiraling out of control. “And that’s a conservative estimate,” he added on German radio station NDR.

“It is true that with two-thirds of the adult population vaccinated, the health situation may seem surprising. But in reality, there is nothing surprising,” Reintjes said.

A particularly explosive cocktail of elements explains why the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Germany appears to be, in many ways, the worst. The most obvious is “the third of adults who are not yet vaccinated, representing millions of Germans, some of whom have comorbidities that make them more likely to develop severe forms of the disease,” Till Koch, disease specialist infectious diseases of the University Hospital of Hamburg, told FRANCE 24.

In addition to the unvaccinated, there are all those who were part of the first wave of vaccinations between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. “For them, the effects of the second dose, administered more than six months ago, are beginning to wear off, and they are less protected against the virus, “Reintjes said. These first vaccinates are often the elderly who are among the populations most at risk.

Also, the virus is no longer the same. The German health situation “confirms that the Delta variant is much more contagious than the original strain from a year ago, even in vaccinated people,” Reintjes continued.

The effect of general elections in Germany

Finally, “we have the impression that we have returned to normal life and people are behaving as before the pandemic,” Koch said. This is a real boon for the coronavirus, which can circulate much more easily than a year ago, when bars and restaurants were closed and Germans were much more respectful of barrier gestures.

This relaxation can be explained, as in most of Europe, by a certain fatigue due to social distancing measures, coupled with “a false impression that, thanks to vaccines, we could turn the page on this health crisis,” Reintjes said.

But there is also a particular German aspect, due to the “effect of the general elections” of the country, believes the epidemiologist. During the electoral campaign prior to the September 26 vote, “the health crisis was not a major concern,” he explained. In addition, politicians preferred to highlight their successes in the fight against the pandemic, which meant that “communication about the health risk was deficient, giving the impression that everything was going better,” he said.

For the experts interviewed by FRANCE 24, the main lesson of this fourth wave in Germany is “that we have relied too much on vaccines, to the detriment of other measures to combat the virus, such as testing and movement restrictions,” Reintjes said. “In the face of such a variant, about 70 percent of the vaccinated adult population is simply too little to stop the epidemic,” Koch added.

Lessons for other countries

This is enough to make other European countries with similar vaccination rates to Germany sweat, such as France. “It is clear that what is happening here is likely to be replicated on a European scale in the coming weeks,” Koch acknowledged.

None of the contributing factors, apart from the electoral calendar, is unique to Germany. In fact, the number of cases is already starting to increase considerably in the Netherlands and Denmark.

It is not a coincidence that northern Europe was affected first. “Like all respiratory viruses, Covid-19 is seasonal and southern countries such as Spain and Italy are still protected by milder temperatures,” Koch explained.

But a new wave is not inevitable anywhere in Europe. “The advantage is that we can easily learn from what is happening in our country,” Koch said. It is imperative that countries are not satisfied with a vaccination rate of 70 percent, although a year ago this rate was considered the holy grail to overcome the epidemic. “It is also essential that the authorities make it clear that the health crisis is still with us and that we should not relax, especially during the winter period,” Reintjes said.

Finally, more attention should be paid to measures other than vaccination. This does not necessarily mean going back to financially painful solutions like curfews or closing bars and restaurants. In the opinion of the two experts, measures such as free, large-scale detection campaigns would make it possible to detect cases of contamination earlier and thus limit the spread of the virus.

It remains to be seen whether other countries will learn Germany’s lessons in time. France is still far from being in the same situation as its neighbor to the east, with “only” 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day. But that represents a 23 percent increase compared to last week. Time will tell if President Emmanuel Macron’s announcement of a third dose for people over 50 and the decision to require masks in schools will be enough.

This article is a translation of the original in French.