Islamic countries meet to plan response to growing emergency in Afghanistan

Muslim nations sought ways to respond to the growing economic and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan when neighboring Pakistan opened a special meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday.

The emergency in Afghanistan, with millions starving as winter approaches, has caused growing alarm, but the international community has struggled to find a coordinated response given Western reluctance to help the Taliban government, which took the power in august.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is headed for chaos,” Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his opening remarks, adding that a refugee crisis and more Islamic State violence could follow. “Chaos does not suit anyone,” he said.

The two-day gathering in Islamabad also includes representatives from the United Nations and international financial institutions, as well as world powers such as the United States, the European Union and Japan.

Taliban Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said the new government had restored peace and security and done much to address demands for a more inclusive government with respect for human rights, including rights of women.

“Everyone must recognize that the political isolation of Afghanistan is not beneficial to anyone, therefore, it is imperative that everyone supports the prevailing stability and supports it both politically and economically,” he said, according to a text of his statements.

20 million in danger of starvation

Taliban officials have previously called for help to rebuild Afghanistan’s shattered economy and feed more than 20 million people threatened by hunger. Some countries and aid organizations have started to deliver aid, but a near collapse of the country’s banking system has complicated their job.

Beyond immediate aid, Afghanistan needs help to ensure long-term economic stability. Much will depend on whether Washington is willing to unfreeze billions of dollars in central bank reserves and lift sanctions that have caused many institutions and governments to avoid direct deals with the Taliban.

“They must untie the Taliban government from the 40 million Afghan citizens,” said Pakistani Prime Minister Khan.

Muttaqi said the Taliban would not allow Afghanistan to be used as a base for attacks on other countries and said that there would be no retaliation against former government officials.

But the Taliban have faced strong criticism for keeping women and girls out of jobs and education and excluding broad sectors of Afghan society from the government. They have been accused of trampling on human rights and attacking former officials, despite their promise of amnesty.

(REUTERS)