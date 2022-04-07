A French journalist held by the Islamic State in Syria testified on Wednesday that his captors compelled him and different hostages to sing a parody of the Eagles’ music “Resort California” known as “Osama Resort”.

“It was terrifying for us, a joke for them,” stated Nicolas Hanin on the trial of El Shafei Elsheikh, 33, a former British citizen.

The sheikh is accused of involvement within the murders of American journalists James Foley and Stephen Sotloff and support employees Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

Henin is certainly one of a number of former hostages who testified within the federal courtroom trial of an alleged member of the infamous Islamic State kidnapping and killing cell often known as “The Beatles”.

Hanin stated the phrases for “Osama Resort” included the unique phrases from “Resort California” about checking in however by no means leaving, however with a twist.

“Should you attempt, you will die Mr. Bigley’s model,” went the lyrics, referring to British engineer Kenneth Begley, who was beheaded by Jordanian Abu Musab al-Zarqawi, head of the al-Qaeda terrorist community in Iraq in 2004.

Henin stated he was arrested in June 2013 on his fifth journalistic journey to Syria.

He was held alone for 2 days within the lavatory however managed to flee by breaking window bars with a brush.

After operating all night time, he arrived in a village at daybreak and spoke to 2 males in pajamas.

“Sadly, they had been ISIS fighters,” he stated.

After returning to captivity, he was crushed, taken outdoors and “hung within the air for a couple of hours” together with his arms and ft chained collectively.

Hanin was later held with different hostages together with Frenchman Pierre Torres and Danish photographer Daniel Ray Ottenson.

British support employee David Haines and Italian support employee Federico Motca arrived later.

After being transferred to a different jail, three guards arrived at some point, talking with a British accent.

Henin stated Haines and Mutka informed the opposite hostages they had been “The Beatles,” utilizing the nickname of the jihadist jailers due to their British accent.

“They had been terrified,” he stated of Haines and Mutka. “vibrate”.

They had been later joined by Sotloff, Foley, John Cantlie, a British journalist arrested with Foley, Tony Neukirch, a German nationwide, and 5 MSF employees.

He stated the Beatles would are available in a couple of times every week, “typically for a spherical of batting.”

After his launch in April 2014, Henin offered authorities with data that was used within the rescue try.

“I spent loads of time with the companies, describing the positioning, and giving the small print to the particular person chargeable for getting ready for the raid,” Henin stated.

The US-led rescue mission started on July 4, 2014, however the hostages had been taken to a different location solely days earlier than.

“They had been taken earlier than the operation,” stated Robert Daniel Storey, the FBI particular agent who was concerned in preparations for the raid and took the witness stand after Henin.

“We had been very disillusioned,” Storey stated.

The Beatles held not less than 27 overseas hostages in Syria between 2012 and 2015.

A variety of European journalists and support employees had been launched after a ransom was paid, however the Individuals – Foley, Sotloff and Ksig – had been killed and ISIS launched movies of their killings for propaganda functions.

Mueller was reportedly handed over to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who allegedly raped her repeatedly earlier than killing her.

The sheikh and one other former British nationwide, Alexanda Amon Kotey, had been arrested in January 2018 by a Kurdish militia in Syria.

They had been handed over to US forces in Iraq and transferred to Virginia in 2020 to face expenses of hostage-taking, conspiracy to kill US residents, and help for a overseas terrorist group.

Coty pleaded responsible in September 2021 and faces life in jail.

“Beatles” executioner Muhammed Mawazi was killed by a US drone in Syria in 2015, whereas the fourth member of the cell, Ayn Davis, is imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted of terrorism.

The sheikh denied the fees, and his legal professionals claimed his arrest was a case of misidentification.

(AFP)