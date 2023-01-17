Islamophobia: Pigs’ heads left outdoors a mosque in South Korea

02:34 These pig heads had been positioned in entrance of the non permanent prayer website of the Muslim scholar group in Daegu in late 2022 and are nonetheless there. Picture taken Jan 11, 2023. © Moaz Razak In 2021, protesters are positioned in entrance of the prayer website outdoors calling the scholars “terrorists” and indicators calling Islam an “evil faith” have been positioned.

Then, in December 2022, opponents of the event staged a barbecue and pig roast proper in entrance of the location. Three pig heads are at the moment sitting outdoors, dealing with the scholars’ non permanent prayer place.

Nevertheless, some opponents of the brand new Korean media stated they rejected the accusations of Islamophobia, explaining that they had been primarily nervous in regards to the comings and goings to and from the location, or the noise at non secular festivals.

The South Korean Human Rights Fee described the demonstrations in opposition to the mosque as discriminatory in October 2021.

South Korea’s 200,000 Muslims make up lower than one % of the inhabitants. The biggest religions within the nation are Christianity and Buddhism.