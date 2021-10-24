Israel announces plans to build 1,300 new homes in West Bank settlements

Israel announced plans Sunday to build more residences for Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, prompting immediate condemnation from Palestinians, peace activists and neighboring Jordan.

The announcement by the Ministry of Housing and Construction in the government of right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that tenders had been published for 1,355 homes in the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since the 1967 Six Day War.

Those new homes are in addition to more than 2,000 residences that defense sources said in August would be licensed for West Bank settlers.

Housing Minister Zeev Elkin, a member of the right-wing New Hope party, said in a statement that “strengthening the Jewish presence (in the West Bank) was essential to the Zionist vision.”

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh, speaking at a weekly cabinet meeting, called on the nations of the world, and especially the United States, to “confront” Israel over the “aggression” that settlement building represents for the Palestinian people.

The Palestinian Authority will be watching for the response from the administration of US President Joe Biden, which has said it opposes the construction of unilateral Israeli settlements as an obstacle to a two-state solution to the conflict.

Approximately 475,000 Israeli Jews live in settlements in the West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law, on land that the Palestinians claim as part of their future state.

‘Wake up’

Jordan, an Israeli security partner with whom Bennett has sought to improve ties since taking office in June, condemned the announcement as “a violation of international law.”

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Haitham Abu Al-Ful criticized settlement construction and the general “confiscation” of Palestinian land as “illegitimate”.

The anti-occupation group Peace Now said Sunday’s announcement demonstrated that Bennett’s ideologically diverse coalition, which toppled the pro-settlement government of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June, was not “a government of change.”

“This government clearly continues Netanyahu’s de facto annexation policy,” Peace Now said, calling on Bennett’s left-wing ruling partners, the Labor and Meretz parties, to “wake up and demand an immediate halt to wild construction in The settlements”.

Moshe Hellinger, a political scientist at Bar Ilan University, told AFP that the right-wing factions of Bennett’s eight-party coalition “need to show their voters that they defend their interests despite being in a coalition with the left.”

Preserving the coalition, which also includes an Islamist party, will require all parties to “swallow snakes,” he said.

Bennett, a former head of a settler pressure group, opposes the Palestinian state.

He has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinian Authority during his tenure, saying he prefers to focus on economic improvements.

Shortly after the agreement was announced, the Defense Ministry said it was issuing an additional 9,000 permits for Palestinians in the West Bank to work in the Israeli construction industry. On top of that, the goal is to add another 6,000 permits “shortly,” he said.

Approximately 120,000 Palestinians currently have permits to work within Israel or in settlements, and they generally earn much higher wages than would pay for equivalent work in the West Bank.

The settlement’s new homes will be built in seven settlements, according to a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Construction.

The expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem has continued under all Israeli governments since 1967.

However, construction accelerated in recent years under Netanyahu, with a significant boom during the US administration of former President Donald Trump, which the Palestinians accused of an egregious pro-Israel bias.

