Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Israel was able to act alone against Iran after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken predicted a “collective” response to an attack last week on an Israeli-operated tanker off the coast of Oman.

“We are working to unite the world, but at the same time we also know that we must act alone,” Bennett said on Tuesday while touring Israel’s northern border.

Israel, the United States and Britain have blamed Iran for the incident, a charge Tehran has denied.

(REUTERS)