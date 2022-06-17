Israel closes investigation into the violence of Abu Aqla’s funeral, and Al Jazeera will get an image of a bullet

On Thursday, Israeli police stated that they had concluded an inside investigation into the violence on the funeral of Al-Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh – with out disclosing any findings.

Police launched the investigation following a world outcry after the veteran reporter’s coffin was practically introduced down when police attacked coffin-bearers at her funeral final month.

1000’s attended the service in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, and pictures of the unrest had been broadcast dwell on tv. The Israeli authorities accused the Palestinian demonstrators of the ugly scenes.

“We can’t stay detached to those harsh photographs and we should examine in order that rioters don’t violently disturb delicate occasions on this matter,” Police Chief Kobe Shabtai stated Thursday.

“The police beneath my directions carried out the investigation to evaluate the work of their forces on the bottom with the intention to draw conclusions and enhance operational progress in this sort of incident,” he stated in an announcement.

A police spokesman stated the outcomes of the investigation had been submitted to the Minister of Public Works.

Abu Akleh was killed final month whereas masking an Israeli military operation in Jenin camp within the occupied West Financial institution.

A Palestinian investigation stated an Israeli soldier shot her lifeless, in what he described as a battle crime.

Israel denied the allegations, saying that she might have been killed by an armed Palestinian.

Abu Akle’s brother Anton flatly refused a police investigation into the disturbances at her funeral.

“We do not care what Israel says or does, every little thing is evident from the photographs. The police are the aggressors,” he instructed AFP. They’re making an attempt to cowl up their actions and errors.

Abu Okla was a US citizen, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken criticized the actions of the Israeli police on the funeral.

State Division spokesman Ned Worth stated the USA was looking for extra details about the investigation into the funeral.

“Definitely to us, these investigations are often made public — their findings,” Worth instructed reporters in Washington.

Worth emphasised that the USA believed the funeral was “disturbing intrusions into what ought to have been a peaceable procession.”

Al Jazeera will get a bullet image

The Al Jazeera community, the place Abu Oqla works as a reporter, stated that it obtained a photograph of the bullet that was used within the killing of Abu Okla.

Al Jazeera reported that the bullet had a inexperienced tip. A Palestinian official instructed the community that the federal government would hold the bullet for additional investigation.

(France 24 with AFP)