Israel condemns the expulsion of its diplomats from the African Union summit

Israel on Saturday denounced the “sturdy” expulsion of a senior diplomat from the African Union summit, accusing arch-enemy Iran of masterminding the transfer with the assistance of Algeria and South Africa.

A video clip circulating on social media exhibits guards escorting the Deputy Director Basic of the Israeli Ministry of International Affairs for Africa, Sharon Bar Lee, exterior the African Union Council assembly within the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

An Israeli International Ministry spokesman described the incident as “critical”, stating that Bar-Lee was an “accredited observer with an entry card”, an allegation denied by an AU official.

“It’s unhappy to see the African Union held hostage by a small variety of extremist international locations equivalent to Algeria and South Africa, that are pushed by hatred and managed by Iran,” mentioned the ministry’s spokesperson.

The spokesman added that African international locations ought to “oppose these actions, which hurt the AU motion and the whole continent.”

An AU official informed AFP that the diplomat who was “requested to go away” didn’t obtain an invite to the assembly, and solely a non-transferable invitation was despatched to Israel’s ambassador to the AU, Ali Admasu.

“It’s unlucky that the particular person involved would violate such courtesy,” the official mentioned.

In response to a query about Israel’s accusations in opposition to South Africa and Algeria of being behind this step, Vincent Magwenya, spokesman for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, informed AFP on the summit, “They need to show their declare.”

Israel gained observer standing within the African Union in 2021 after a long time of diplomacy, prompting protests from highly effective members together with South Africa and Algeria, which argued it contradicted the AU’s statements of assist for the Palestinians.

Final yr, unease over Israel’s observer standing within the African Union flared, with the Palestinians – who even have observer standing within the physique – urging its withdrawal.

The 2022 Summit suspended the talk on whether or not to withdraw accreditation and a committee was set as much as tackle the problem.

The row erupted when Musa Faki Mahamat, chairperson of the African Union Fee, accredited Israel’s accreditation, sparking a uncommon rift inside a physique that values ​​consensus.

The African Union didn’t say whether or not Israel’s standing could be mentioned at this yr’s summit.

Israel as soon as had observer standing within the Group of African Unity, however has lengthy been thwarted in its makes an attempt to regain it after the Group of African Unity was dissolved in 2002 and changed by the African Union.

(AFP)