Israel Defense Forces engage in gunfire exchange with Gaza militants following a Palestinian prisoner’s death in custody.

The Israeli military engaged in a skirmish with Gaza militants on Tuesday after the death of a Palestinian prisoner, Khader Adnan, who was on a hunger strike in Israeli custody. The Israeli army announced that it retaliated with “tank fire” in response to rockets from Gaza, which provoked another round of fire from Gaza. Palestinian prime minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called it a “deliberate assassination,” accusing Israel of declining to release Adnan, neglecting him medically, and keeping him in his cell despite his serious health condition. Adnan was a member of the Islamic Jihad militant group. The Israeli prison service, which says Adnan was affiliated with the same group, stated that Adnan had been discovered unconscious in his cell. Adnan, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, is the first Palestinian to die owing to a hunger strike. Throughout the West Bank, Palestinians went on a general strike in response to Adnan’s demise. The Arab League complained that Adnan’s death was the result of a policy of “deliberate medical negligence” by the Israeli military, which it practices systematically. Israel’s far-right National Security Minister described Adnan as “a hunger striker who refused medical attention, risking his life.” Islamic Jihad, which is regarded as a terrorist organization by the EU and the US, has warned Israel that it will “pay the price” for Adnan’s death.