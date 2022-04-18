Israel intercepts rockets fired from Gaza as tensions escalate

Palestinian militants fired a rocket into southern Israel for the primary time in months on Monday, in a doubtlessly vital escalation after clashes at a delicate holy web site in Jerusalem and a wave of assaults and army raids elsewhere.

Israel stated it intercepted the missile, and there have been no speedy reviews of casualties or harm. Israel holds Hamas leaders in Gaza answerable for all these shells and often launches air strikes of their wake. It was the primary missile launch of its form since New Yr’s Eve.

Hours earlier, the chief of the Islamic Jihad motion, which has an arsenal of rockets, issued a short, imprecise warning condemning Israeli “violations” in Jerusalem.

Ziad al-Nakhala, who lives outdoors the Palestinian territories, stated threats to tighten the Israeli-Egyptian blockade imposed on Gaza after Hamas took energy in 2007 “can’t silence us from what is going on in Jerusalem and the occupied West Financial institution.”

Palestinians and Israeli police clashed on the weekend in and across the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, which has lengthy been the epicenter of Israeli-Palestinian violence. It’s the third holiest web site in Islam and the holiest place for Jews, who name it the Temple Mount as a result of the mosque stands on prime of a hill the place synagogues have been positioned in historical occasions.

The protests and clashes there final 12 months finally led to the 11-day Gaza battle.

Police stated they’re responding to the stone-throwing Palestinians and are dedicated to making sure that Jews, Christians and Muslims – whose main holidays are approaching this 12 months – have fun them safely. The presence of the police on the web site is seen by the Palestinians as a provocation.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated on Monday, previous to the rocket hearth, that Israel had been the goal of “a marketing campaign of incitement led by Hamas.”

The newest tensions come throughout the confluence of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the week-long Jewish Passover. Christians additionally have fun their holy week main as much as Easter, and tens of hundreds of holiday makers have flocked to Jerusalem’s Previous Metropolis – house to the primary holy websites of all three faiths – for the primary time for the reason that begin of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan and Egypt, who made peace with Israel a long time in the past and coordinated with it in safety issues, condemned what they’re doing within the mosque. Jordan, which acts because the trustee of the location, summoned the Israeli cost d’affaires on Monday in protest.

Jordanian King Abdullah II mentioned violence with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and agreed on the “necessity of stopping all unlawful Israeli provocative measures,” based on a press release. Jordan plans to carry a gathering of different Arab international locations on this subject.

Israel has been enhancing relations with Jordan over the previous 12 months and has not too long ago normalized relations with different Arab international locations because of its shared issues about Iran. However the Jerusalem clashes, and the latest wave of violence, have introduced renewed consideration to the battle with the Palestinians, which Israel has sought to marginalize lately.

An Arab get together that made historical past final 12 months by becoming a member of Israel’s ruling coalition suspended its participation on Sunday – an act largely symbolic that nonetheless displays the sensitivity of the holy web site, which is on the emotional coronary heart of the century-old battle.

Israel occupied the West Financial institution, together with the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem – which incorporates the Previous Metropolis – within the 1967 Center East battle. The Palestinians search to ascertain these lands for an unbiased state sooner or later.

Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to grab or divide the mosque complicated, and in latest weeks calls from Jewish extremists for animal sacrifice there have unfold broadly amongst Palestinians on social media, prompting calls to defend the mosque.

The Israeli authorities say they haven’t any intention of adjusting the established order, and the police are imposing a ban on animal sacrifices. Israel says its safety forces have been compelled into the compound early Friday after Palestinians stockpiled stones and different objects and threw stones towards a close-by Jewish holy web site.

The violence in Jerusalem adopted a collection of Palestinian assaults inside Israel that killed 14 individuals. Israel has launched virtually every day raids and different army operations within the occupied West Financial institution, which it says are geared toward stopping extra.

The Israeli military introduced on Monday that it had arrested 11 Palestinians in operations throughout the occupied West Financial institution in a single day. In a raid on the village of Yamoun close to the town of Jenin, the military stated that dozens of Palestinians threw stones and explosives on the forces.

The military stated the troopers “responded with stay ammunition to the suspects who threw explosive units.” The Palestinian Ministry of Well being stated two males have been taken to hospital with critical accidents.

Two of the attackers got here from in and round Jenin, which has lengthy been a stronghold of armed battle towards Israeli rule.

Not less than 25 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in latest weeks, based on an Related Press rely. Many launched assaults or participated in clashes, however among the many useless have been an unarmed lady and a lawyer who seemed to be a bystander.

(AFP)