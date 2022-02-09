Israel says Syria fired an anti-aircraft missile during an alleged Israeli raid

Syrian state television reported an Israeli raid around Damascus on Wednesday and the Israeli military said a Syrian anti-aircraft missile was fired toward Israel, setting off sirens and an explosion in the air.

The state of alert in northern Israel and parts of the occupied West Bank coincided with reports broadcast by Syrian state television that Syrian air defenses had shot down a number of Israeli missiles over Damascus.

An Israeli military spokesman refused to comment on the news that Israel had carried out a missile strike.

“It has been determined that an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Syrian territory towards Israel,” the Israeli military said on Twitter. “The missile exploded in the air, and there was no reason to intercept it,” he added.

Israel has launched frequent attacks on what it says are Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces led by Lebanese Hezbollah have supported President Bashar al-Assad for the past decade in the Syrian civil war.

(Reuters)