Israel Urges Vaccines For Children, Seeks To Ban Travel From US As Omicron Spreads

Israel’s prime minister on Sunday called on parents to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus, as the new omicron variant showed signs of spreading, as authorities prepared to expand the travel ban to include the United States.

In a televised prime-time address, Naftali Bennett said the number of cases of the new variant remains relatively low, partly thanks to previous measures to bar most foreigners from entering the country. But he said it was only a matter of time before the numbers started to rise.

“The fifth wave has started,” he said.

Bennett said it was especially critical for parents to vaccinate their children. Last month, Israel began offering vaccines to younger children between the ages of 5 and 12, but authorities say the vaccination rate in that age group remains disappointingly low.

“The vaccine for children is safe and it is the responsibility of the parents,” Bennett said.

“A father who has been vaccinated three times also needs to protect his children. Do not leave your children exposed and vulnerable to the omicron that is coming, “he added.

Predicting an increase in cases in the coming weeks, he said the government is working on new safety recommendations. Meanwhile, he urged people to distance themselves socially, wear masks and work from home whenever possible. Before taking office in June, Bennett harshly criticized his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, for imposing painful lockdowns that hit the economy hard.

Israel launched a world-leading vaccination campaign earlier this year, and more than 4.1 million of Israel’s 9.3 million people have received a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

The country’s Health Ministry has reported at least 134 confirmed cases of the omicron variant since its appearance in late November. The Haaretz news site said Sunday that about 17 travelers with the coronavirus arrived on a single flight from Miami, most of them with the omicron variant.

Israel largely closed its international borders last month after the emergence of omicron. Foreign citizens are not allowed in and all Israelis arriving from abroad must be quarantined, including those vaccinated.

Israel has also declared that dozens of countries with high rates of coronavirus are “red,” prohibiting Israelis from traveling there. Health officials on Sunday recommended adding the United States and Canada to that list, and the decision is expected to take effect on Wednesday.

Israel has recorded at least 8,232 deaths from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

(AP)