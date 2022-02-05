Israel wants to maintain an “unsustainable” status quo, says Palestinian Prime Minister Shtayyeh

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that African countries had said “loud and clear” that Israel would not be an observer state in the African Union. He added that Arab-Israeli normalization is “a violation of the decisions and resolutions of the Arab League,” and that the administration of US President Joe Biden and the international community must advocate a two-state solution to the conflict between the Palestinian territories and Israel.

“Now that someone has suggested Israel to become an observer, we have heard so many rejections of this idea and the majority of African countries do not actually support it. I think Israel needs to do a lot of work to gain the trust of the international community, which does not “And therefore the African countries have made their voices heard loud and clear that, in these circumstances, (there is) no way that Israel will be an observer state in the African Union.” Shtayyeh told Jowharin an interview during the African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 5, 2022.

“Israel does not want a state. All Israel wants is to maintain the status quo. We all know that the status quo is unsustainable. You can not maintain it because it is an degraded reality, so we hope that the quartet will hold a meeting. very soon, call on Israel to stop this kind of action that destroys a two-state solution and then come up with a completely different scenario, otherwise we and the Israelis will slip into a one-state reality, where after all – we are here in Africa – Israel will be an apartheid state, ”said Shtayyeh.