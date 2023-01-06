Israeli and Palestinian envoys quarrel in a heated session of the United Nations relating to the go to to Al-Aqsa

Israeli and Palestinian envoys to the United Nations on Thursday exchanged barbs throughout a Safety Council assembly over the controversial go to by an Israeli minister to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, referred to as the session “pathetic” and “ridiculous”, whereas the Palestinian envoy accused the Jewish state of behaving with “utter disdain”.

The 15-member council mentioned the go to, which angered the Palestinians, on the United Nations headquarters in New York on the request of the United Arab Emirates and China.

Earlier than the session, Gilad Erdan, Israel’s everlasting consultant to the Worldwide Group of Journalists, mentioned there was “completely no purpose” for the assembly.

He mentioned: “Holding a session of the Safety Council within the absence of an occasion is admittedly absurd.”

Tuesday’s go to by Israel’s new nationwide safety minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, sparked a wave of worldwide condemnation, together with from the US, a longtime ally of Israel.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is situated in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem and is the third holiest website in Islam. It’s the holiest place for the Jews, who name it the Temple Mount.

Below the long-standing establishment, non-Muslims can go to the positioning at set occasions however aren’t allowed to wish there – though some Israeli nationalists are believed to take action in secret, angering the Palestinians.

Erdan mentioned that Ben Gvir’s go to “is consistent with the present state of affairs, and whoever claims in any other case is just fueling the state of affairs.”

“To say that this transient and completely authentic go to ought to spark an emergency session of the Safety Council is pathetic,” he added.

Western governments have warned that such strikes threaten the delicate preparations at Jerusalem’s holy websites.

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, accused Israel of performing with “utter contempt” for the Palestinians, the council and the complete worldwide group.

Council members referred to as for motion in opposition to Israel.

“What’s the crimson line that Israel must cross for the Safety Council to lastly say, sufficient is sufficient, and to behave accordingly?” Mansour requested.

US diplomat Robert Wooden advised the assembly that America opposes “any and all unilateral measures that deviate from the historic establishment and are unacceptable.”

“We urge each Israelis and Palestinians to take the required steps to revive calm, forestall additional lack of life and protect the potential for a two-state resolution” for peace within the Center East, he mentioned.

The United Nations Safety Council has adopted a number of resolutions on the Israeli-Palestinian battle over time and helps a two-state resolution for peace within the Center East.

After the two-hour session ended, Mansour expressed his satisfaction with what he referred to as “the council’s consensus to defend the established order,” including that he didn’t anticipate extra concrete motion from the worldwide group.

