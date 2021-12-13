Israeli forces kill Palestinian during West Bank clash

A Palestinian was killed during a clash with Israeli forces in the occupied northern West Bank early Monday, security and medical sources said.

Palestinian sources identified the man as Jamil Al-Kayyal, 31, and said he was killed as a result of gunshot wounds to the head after a clash in the Ras Al-Ain area of ​​Nablus city.

According to the Israeli police, soldiers-backed special forces officers arrested a suspect in Nablus and seized a semi-automatic weapon.

“When the special forces finished their operation and left the scene, the rioters threw explosive devices at them from a short distance, risking their lives,” police said in a statement.

“The forces responded with fire towards the attackers and appeared to have hit one of them, who was evacuated from the scene by Red Crescent doctors,” the statement read.

While Israel does not have a permanent presence in Palestinian cities in the West Bank, forces will carry out raids and arrests there in accordance with security needs, and clashes will ensue from time to time.

Excluding annexed East Jerusalem, some 475,000 Israeli settlers live in fortified communities in the West Bank, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Palestinians look to the West Bank, which Israel captured in the 1967 Six Day War, as part of its future state, while hard-liners, including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, say it is a heart of Jewish history. .

(AFP)