Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank as violence escalates

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian today, Friday, during clashes in the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, in the latest wave of violence.

The clashes come amid heightened tensions ahead of the start of the holy month of Ramadan, and at a time when days of bloody violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank have raised fears of an escalation.

An AFP correspondent reported that clashes erupted in the center of the city of Hebron between Palestinian residents and the occupation forces.

The ministry said in a brief statement that a 29-year-old Palestinian was killed by live ammunition.

The Palestinian Wafa news agency identified the man as Ahmed al-Atrash, who it said was participating in a protest against Israeli settlements and had previously spent six years in an Israeli prison.

The Israeli army said that during a “riot” in Hebron, “a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail” at soldiers, who “responded with live ammunition.”

Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank, is home to about 1,000 Jewish residents who live under tight Israeli military protection, among more than 200,000 Palestinians.

It hosts a disputed holy site, known to Muslims as the Ibrahimi Mosque and to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarch, which is revered by both religions.

Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, said it was “sad” for al-Atrash, who had spent years in Israeli prisons.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that it also treated 70 wounded in clashes with the Israeli army in the Nablus area in the northern West Bank.

On Thursday, Israeli security forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin after three deadly attacks that rocked the Jewish state.

The Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed in clashes.

Elsewhere in the West Bank on the same day, a Palestinian fatally wounded an Israeli civilian with a screwdriver on a bus south of Bethlehem.

The surge in violence followed an attack Tuesday night in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian armed with an M-16 assault rifle killed two Israeli civilians, two Ukrainians, and an Arab Israeli policeman.

‘We will act in every possible way to stop the attacks’

Eleven people have been killed in attacks against Israel since March 22, some of which were carried out by attackers linked or inspired by the Islamic State for the first time.

“We will continue to work in every possible way to stop the attacks – this is our mission,” army chief Aviv Kohavi said Friday from the West Bank.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who was also in the West Bank to meet with military officials, said Israeli forces would continue to “carry out arrests, defense and offensive operations.”

“We will arrest those who try to harm Israeli citizens,” he said.

Gantz was in Jordan earlier this week where he met King Abdullah II in an effort to achieve calm before Ramadan.

Tensions erupted last year during Ramadan between Israeli forces and Palestinians who visited Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, leading to 11 days of bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Israel occupied the West Bank from Jordan in the Six-Day War of 1967.

It has since set up a series of settlements across the area, which are illegal under international law but are home to some 475,000 Israelis.

Jordan, which established relations with Israel in 1994, has traditionally played the role of mediator between Israel and the Palestinians.

The kingdom also acts as custodian of the holy sites in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967 and later annexed in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

On Wednesday, Abdullah met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah, on his first visit to the West Bank since 2017, to discuss ways to contain unrest during the month of Ramadan.

Peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians have been frozen for years.

(AFP)