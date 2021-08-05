Israeli planes attack sites in southern Lebanon as tensions flare

Israeli planes hit missile launch sites in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said, in response to previous projectile fire into Israel from Lebanese territory.

Two missiles launched from Lebanon on Wednesday hit Israel, which responded with artillery fire amid heightened regional tensions over an alleged Iranian attack on an oil tanker in the Gulf last week.

No responsibility was claimed for the missile attack launched from an area in southern Lebanon under the rule of Iran-backed Hezbollah guerrillas. There were no casualties.

Commenting further on the rocket fire, the Israeli military said on Thursday that its “fighter jets hit the launch sites and infrastructure used for terror in Lebanon from which the missiles were launched.”

An additional target in the area that has been a source of rocket fire in the past was also hit, the military said.

Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV said Israeli warplanes had carried out two strikes in the outskirts of the Lebanese city of Mahmudiya, about 12 km from the Israeli border.

The border has been largely silent since Israel waged a war in 2006 against Hezbollah, which has advanced missiles.

