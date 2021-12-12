Israeli Prime Minister Bennett makes his first visit to the United Arab Emirates since formalizing ties

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday and meet with the de facto ruler of the Gulf state in the highest-level visit since the countries formalized relations last year.

The trip comes amid heightened regional tension as world powers attempt to renew a nuclear deal with Iran. Israel and some Gulf Arabs share concerns about Iranian activities in the region.

“I am leaving for the United Arab Emirates today, in the first visit of an Israeli prime minister,” Bennett said at a meeting of his cabinet on Sunday.

There was no immediate confirmation from Abu Dhabi.

The UAE along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco moved toward normal ties with Israel under a US-sponsored initiative dubbed the “Abrahamic Accords” in reference to the biblical patriarch revered by Jews, Christians and Muslims.

Bennett’s trip on Sunday would be the first by an Israeli prime minister to any of those four countries. The trips planned by his predecessor and the signatory to the Abraham Accords, Benjamin Netanyahu, were canceled, and Israel cited COVID-19 travel restrictions and difficulties in organizing a flight over Jordanian territory.

Bennett will meet with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Monday, the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

The two leaders will discuss deepening ties, with an emphasis on economic issues that will contribute to prosperity, well-being and strengthening stability between the countries, the Israeli statement added.

