Israeli Prime Minister says over 60s and medical staff will receive the fourth Covid-19 vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that a fourth Covid vaccine will be given to people over 60 and healthcare professionals in the midst of an increase driven by the Omicron variant.

“The Omicron wave is here and we must protect ourselves,” Bennett told a news conference.

He said that the Ministry of Health had approved the booster jab for people over 60 and health workers.

On Thursday, Israel approved a fourth Covid vaccine for people with weakened immunity, and became one of the first countries to do so.

Authorities on Sunday also reported 4,206 new Covid infections in the last 24 hours and an increase of 195 percent in the last week.

Bennett warned that cases could rise to around “50,000 cases a day soon”, and urges all adults and children to get vaccinated.

More than four million people of Israel’s population of 9.2 million have received three injections of coronavirus vaccine.

A total of almost 1.4 million cases of Covid infection, including 8,244 deaths, have been officially registered in Israel.

(AFP)