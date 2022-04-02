Israeli security forces kill three activists in West Bank amid escalating violence

Israeli security forces killed three Islamic Jihad activists when they came under fire on Saturday during a raid in the West Bank, Israeli police said, the latest fatality in an escalating violence.

The bloodshed comes amid rising tensions ahead of the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which has seen an escalation of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Last year during Ramadan, clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinians who visited Al-Aqsa Mosque in annexed East Jerusalem led to 11 days of devastating conflict between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, Israeli police said that security forces killed three Islamic Jihad members who opened fire during an operation to arrest them near the northern West Bank city of Jenin.

Police said that four Israeli soldiers were wounded during the operation, one of them in a critical condition.

The police said in a statement that the Israeli forces intercepted “a terrorist cell on its way to an attack and stopped the car it was traveling in between Jenin and Tulkarm.”

The Islamic Jihad movement confirmed the killing of the three.

“We regret the killing of our three heroic fighters,” the armed wing of the Islamic Movement said, adding that two of them were from Jenin and one from Tulkarm.

Hamas issued a warning to the Israelis.

Hamas said that “the policy of assassinations pursued by the enemy in the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem will not provide it with the so-called security.”

Saturday’s clashes are the latest in a bloody wave of violence in Israel and the West Bank since March 22.

On Friday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli forces killed a 29-year-old Palestinian during clashes in the West Bank city of Hebron.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa named his name as Ahmad al-Atrash, who it said was participating in a protest against Israeli settlements and had previously spent six years in an Israeli prison.

The Israeli army said that during a “riot” in Hebron, “a suspect threw a Molotov cocktail” at soldiers, who “responded with live ammunition.”

Hebron, the largest city in the West Bank, is home to about 1,000 Jewish residents who live under tight Israeli military protection, among more than 200,000 Palestinians.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that 70 people were injured in Friday’s clashes with the Israeli army in the Nablus area in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Israeli security forces on Thursday raided Jenin after three bloody attacks rocked the Jewish state, leading to clashes in which two Palestinians were killed.

Elsewhere in the West Bank on the same day, a Palestinian fatally stabbed an Israeli civilian, who was seriously wounded by a screwdriver on a bus south of Bethlehem.

The violence followed an attack Tuesday night in Bnei Brak, an Orthodox Jewish city near Tel Aviv.

A Palestinian armed with an M-16 assault rifle killed two Israeli civilians, two Ukrainians, and an Arab Israeli policeman.

Eleven people have been killed in attacks against Israel since March 22, some of which were first carried out by attackers linked to or inspired by the Islamic State.

The West Bank, occupied by Israeli forces since the 1967 Six-Day War, is home to some 500,000 Jewish settlers who live in communities considered illegal under international law.

