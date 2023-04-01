Israeli troopers killed a suspected assailant after operating over a automotive within the West Financial institution on Saturday, the Israeli navy stated, in an escalation that threatens to finish a interval of relative calm in the course of the holy month of Ramadan to date.

The killing of the Palestinian got here lower than 24 hours after an Israeli Arab snatched a gun from a police officer in Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and shot him earlier than he was shot lifeless.

The military stated a “terrorist” had carried out a “ramming assault close to the city of Beit Ummar” earlier than being neutralized, and a military spokesman confirmed to AFP that the alleged attacker had been killed.

Magen David Adom medics stated the three males have been taken to hospitals in Jerusalem with critical, reasonable and lightweight accidents.

The Palestinian Authority stated in an announcement that the lifeless man was Muhammad Baradiya, 23.

Early Saturday, police stated they shot and killed medical scholar Muhammad al-Osaibi, 26, from the Bedouin village of Hura in southern Israel.

In response to police, Asibi snatched a gun from an officer and fired it at different law enforcement officials close to the close by Chain Gate, an entry level to the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound within the Outdated Metropolis of Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

Bystanders reported listening to gunfire, and an AFP photographer noticed dozens of police deployed within the Outdated Metropolis at round 1:00 am (2200 GMT Friday).

Assibi’s household disputed the police account of his dying and demanded to see tv footage, Israeli media reported.

Ram, the Islamic social gathering in Israel’s parliament, rejected the police model of occasions, citing in a Fb submit the allegations of “witnesses” who stated Asibi had come to assistance from a girl who had been in a scuffle with police. known as for an investigation.

The umbrella group representing Arab residents of Israel introduced a “normal strike and a day of mourning” on Sunday following the “execution” of Asibi.

In the meantime, the police have been standing by their unique model of occasions and issued one other assertion on Saturday afternoon saying that the positioning of the assault was not coated by surveillance cameras.

Video footage launched by police confirmed what was described as an asibi milling across the compound alone. One other video confirmed folks on the chain gate reacting in worry, prone to the sound of gunshots.

Police additionally dismissed the concept that a girl was concerned, saying Asibi “arrived alone”, with officers suspicious of him being within the compound after closing hours.

The capturing occurred hours after tens of hundreds of Palestinians crowded into Al-Aqsa Mosque for the second Friday prayer of Ramadan, which handed peacefully regardless of fears of bloodshed in the course of the holy month.

Israeli police stated greater than 100,000 folks gathered to hope at Islam’s third-holiest website, which was constructed on what Jews name the Temple Mount, Judaism’s holiest website.

Greater than 2,000 law enforcement officials have been deployed throughout town.

The Jordanian authority that manages the mosque complicated estimated the variety of worshipers at 250,000.

The escalation of violence within the Israeli-Palestinian battle for the reason that starting of the 12 months has raised fears of bloodshed throughout Ramadan.

Because the starting of the 12 months, the battle has claimed the lives of 88 Palestinians, together with militants and civilians, and one Israeli Arab.

One other 14 Israelis, together with members of the safety forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian have been killed throughout the identical interval, in accordance with an AFP tally primarily based on official sources on each side.

