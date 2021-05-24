Israelis have little hope of diplomacy as Gaza’s weak ceasefire continues

A semblance of normal life has returned to Israel’s largest city, Tel Aviv, four days after a truce with Hamas raising little hope of lasting peace. Gallagher Fenwick and Maya Siminovich from Jowharsent this report.

Calm has returned to the skies over Tel Aviv just days after dozens of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip sent local residents to bomb shelters.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit the region in the coming days to try to build on a ceasefire agreement that ended Israel’s latest war with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The resumption of talks is one of the few issues that spark a consensus among Palestinians and Israelis: neither side has much hope in a process that has been dormant for years.

“Nothing will happen. What we had before, we will return to the same,” said Rafi Mizrahi, a restaurant owner at a Tel Aviv market.

On the beach, marketing manager Adi Ili was concerned that hardliners on both sides of the conflict would again jeopardize efforts to resume peace talks.

“Our hurt hurts us and their hurt hurts us,” she told FRANCE 24. “I really hope no one is listening to the extremists we see in the media. A majority of Israelis want peace and some sort of contact. with the other side. “

