Italy makes Covid-19 health pass mandatory for teachers

The Italian cabinet on Thursday made the coronavirus health pass mandatory for both teachers and passengers on public transport, including domestic flights, ferries and long-distance trains.

The Green Pass, which is an extension of the EU’s digital Covid certificate, is already required from Friday to enter cinemas, museums and indoor sports locations or to eat in restaurants.

The health certificate proves that carriers have either been vaccinated with at least one dose, recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months, or tested negative in the past 48 hours.

Under the new decree-law, school and university employees need the pass, as do university students.

Personnel without a pass will be suspended for five days in a row and their wages frozen, Italian media said.

Education Minister Patrizio Bianchi told a news conference that more than 86 percent of school staff had been vaccinated, and the number could be closer to 90 percent.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza called on families to give the shot to children over the age of 12, saying teens would be eligible for low-cost rapid covid-detection tests.

The green pass will be mandatory on domestic flights, trains and some ferry services from September 1.

Speranza said the pass — which has sparked protests in some circles — was key to curbing rising Covid-19 cases, and he urged Italians to continue to get vaccinated.

“The numbers are encouraging, with 70 million (vaccine) doses administered,” Speranza said, adding that using the green pass “would prevent lockdowns and protect freedom.”

The minimum quarantine period for people who test positive for the virus or have been in contact with a COVID-19 patient has been reduced from 10 to 7 days for people who have been vaccinated.

Italy was the first country in Europe to make it mandatory for doctors and health professionals in the public and private sectors to be vaccinated, otherwise they would be banned from working directly with patients.

A group of 300 Italian health workers have gone to court to try to undo the obligation.

(AFP)