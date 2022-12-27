Italy will enable Ocean Viking to dock and disembark 113 migrants

A French non-governmental group introduced, on Tuesday, that Italy will enable the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship to dock in an Italian port and disembark 113 individuals rescued from the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.

The humanitarian ship, operated by SOS Mediterranee, was on the middle of a confrontation between France and Italy in November, when Italy’s new far-right authorities led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni blocked entry to its ports.

The 230 migrants on board on the time had been ultimately allowed to disembark in France after spending weeks at sea, escalating tensions between the 2 nations.

SOS Mediterranee mentioned on Tuesday that the ship had been given permission to dock within the northeastern Italian port of Ravenna, though it mentioned it will take “4 lengthy days of navigation” to achieve it.

The migrants on board had been rescued Monday evening in worldwide waters close to Libya, the place the boat carried out its first rescue operation since docking in France final month.

Amongst these rescued had been 23 ladies, together with some who had been pregnant, in response to the NGO, along with about 30 unaccompanied minors and three youngsters.

The youngest child rescued is barely three weeks previous.

Yearly, many fleeing Africa and the Center East search to enter Greece, Italy and Spain within the hope of a greater life within the European Union.

The Worldwide Group for Migration has recorded practically 2,000 migrants useless or lacking within the Mediterranean this 12 months.

