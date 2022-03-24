Italy will miss the World Cup again after losing to North Macedonia

Italim lost the World Cup finals again after losing 1-0 at home to North Macedonia in Thursday’s play-off semi-final as Aleksandar Trajkovski scored his last goal for the visitors in a famous victory.

Italy had not qualified for the World Cup finals four years ago, their first failure to reach the World Cup finals since 1958, but they dominated Palermo from the start and looked on their way to victory.

The hosts became even more desperate in their search for a winner after the break as opportunities continued to emerge and go before then, in injury time, Trajkovski fired a stunning winner to spark unbridled North Macedonian celebrations.

Italicide, led by Roberto Mancini, scored 32 goals in the match, but somehow failed, as Macedonia will play Portugal in the final next week for a place in the Qatar World Cup, in which Italy will not participate more.

“It’s a huge disappointment,” Italian midfielder Jorginho told Rai Sport. “This is very painful.

“We always created matches and controlled them but couldn’t finish teams. Nobody in particular can be blamed but that is the reality.

“I don’t know why we couldn’t do this, I’m also involved in this, and it hurts to think about it.”

Without the veteran duo of Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini through injury, Italy’s provisional defense was hardly turbulent in the first half, with all the action taking place at the other end.

Domenico Berardi had the best chances after receiving the ball after North Macedonia goalkeeper Stoll Dimitrievski missed the pass, but the Sassuolo striker’s shot was weak, and Dimitrievski returned to parry the ball.

Ciro Immobile also missed a great opportunity in the first half for Italy when it caught fire over the bar from a good position.

Berardi was again guilty of extravagance after the break, firing when he should have hit the target.

As the match went on, the Italianrves started to play and the finishing touch became more and more choppy. Mancini changed his group, giving Cagliari striker Joao Pedro his debut, but with their only meaningful attack in the match, North Macedonia took their chance.

Italydid didn’t appear to be in much danger, but Trajkovski, who plays in Saudi Arabia for Al Fayhaa, had other ideas, writing his name to North Macedonian folklore with a shot that slipped inside the post to astound the home crowd.

