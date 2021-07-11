Italy’s five-star founder, former prime minister, closes the gap paving the way for a relaunch of the party

Italy’s former prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, and the founder of the co-ruling five-star movement, comedian Beppe Grillo, reached an agreement on Sunday to resolve recent disagreements over the party’s future and pave the way for a relaunch. .

The dispute between Grillo and Conte, who had agreed to lead the struggling party after his coalition collapsed in January, threatens to cause trouble for the national unity government led by Mario Draghi.

5-Star is the largest faction in parliament after a victory in the 2018 elections and is part of Draghi’s government.

But many 5-star politicians and supporters were unhappy with some of Draghi’s policies and if the party split, a significant number of its lawmakers would have turned into opposition.

Conte said he was “completely satisfied” with the deal reached with Grillo and that it would now be possible to relaunch the party.

“Time to put the shadows of these difficult days behind us,” said Conte, adding that there was a clear division of roles between himself as leader and Grillo as guarantor of 5-Star’s founding principles.

The party fell into disarray in late June when Grillo said Conte was not fit to be the movement’s next leader.

Conte, who previously had no party affiliation, drew up plans for a revamped 5-star along the mainstream, center-left lines, but Grillo blocked everything and protested that he was being sidelined.

“Beppe Grillo and Giuseppe Conte have unanimously agreed to the new rules of the five-star movement,” said Vito Crimi, party veteran and former concierge leader.

He said clear and legitimate leadership was an essential element of stability, adding that Grillo and Conte would meet again and that a new statute and party leader would be voted on.

While the details of the agreement are not yet final, several 5-Star senior members welcomed the truce.

“This agreement allows us to start over in a difficult moment. It was a very hard job, but we did it,” said Agriculture Minister Stefano Patuanelli.

