It is the largest organized crime trial in Italy since the trial of the Sicilian mafia Cosa Nostra in the late 1980s. The Calabrian mafia ‘Ndrangheta, one of the most powerful in the world, was put on trial in early 2021. About 70 convictions were handed down in November, with 355 defendants still to be convicted. Our correspondent Louise Malnoy met the main characters in this so-called “maxi-trial” where many southern Italians place their hopes.