Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi withdraws from Italian presidential election

The billionaire’s former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi announced on Saturday that he will not run for Italy’s presidency, ending his unlikely candidacy two days before the vote begins in parliament.

The 85-year-old has been campaigning behind the scenes for weeks to replace the outgoing president Sergio Mattarella, although few analysts thought he had enough support to win.

In a statement when he held a virtual meeting with other right-wing leaders, Berlusconi insisted he had the numbers, but in the spirit of “national responsibility”, he said he had asked those who put forward his name to withdraw it.

“Today, Italy needs unity,” he said, noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, adding: “I will continue to serve my country in other ways.”

The leading candidate for the presidency is still Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank who has led Italy’s national unity government for the past year.

Berlusconi, whose party Forza Italia is in government, however, reiterated his desire for Draghi to stay where he is until the general elections scheduled for 2023.

“I consider it necessary for the Draghi Government to complete its work by the end of the Legislative Assembly,” he said in a statement issued by his spokesman.

In this way, it can implement reforms of the tax and justice systems and public administration promised in exchange for billions of euros in the European Union’s funds for virus recovery, he said.

In search of a “broad consensus” instead, Berlusconi said he would work with Matteo Salvini of the Anti-Immigration League and Giorgia Meloni of the far-right brothers in Italy to agree on a name that can find “broad consensus”.

Members of an electoral college made up of more than 1,000 MPs, senators and regional representatives will begin voting for the new president on Monday.

In the first three rounds, each taking one day, the winning candidate must secure two-thirds of the votes. From the fourth round, they only need an absolute majority.

Italy’s president is largely a ceremonial position but plays a crucial role in political crises and exerts significant political influence during his seven-year term.

