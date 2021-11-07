Jalibert leads France to beat Argentina

Second-half attempts by rookie Thibaud Flament and hooker Peato Mauvaka and Melvyn Jaminet’s superb goal kick helped France beat Argentina 29-20 in a typically intense clash at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Flament was playing for England’s Loughborough University fifth team five years ago, but on Saturday it was Paris’s toast after his excellent score broke a determined Puma defense early in the second half.

Argentina led 10-9 at the time after a Tomas Cubelli try in the first half, but Flament’s score was followed by a second Mauvaka try to clear up the hosts.

Argentina showed great spirit to launch a series of attacks in the final 10 minutes and closed the gap with a try from Mateo Carreras, but France had the last word with Jaminet’s fifth penalty.

“The balance is positive, but we struggled to keep the ball and they made it difficult in the first half,” captain Antoine Dupont said. “Once we did it, we put them in trouble, but there is room for improvement.” France had the best of the first quarter and led 6-0 after two penalties from elegant defender Jaminet, but Argentina responded with an unexpected try after 22 minutes. Emiliano Boffelli missed a penalty attempt, but Pablo Matera charged Matthieu Jalibert 22 post-retirement and, after being knocked down shortly, Cubelli picked up the ball to score under the posts, with Boffelli converting for a 7-6 lead. Jaminet France led 9-7 with his third penalty, but then missed a relatively easy quarter just before half-time, only his second error in 20 attempts in his fledgling international career.

France had hoped to find some creative spark by playing Romain Ntamack as a second distributor outside of Jalibert, but it was Puma’s bottom line that started to click, earning a penalty that Bofelli landed to restore his team’s lead.

It lasted only a couple of minutes though, as the 2.03 m (6 ft 8 in) padlock Flament, which made an excellent debut in every way, ran a student mid-fly line on a Jalibert pass. to freak out the local fans.

Another great combination sent scrum half Dupont running down the line, but his score was ruled out by an earlier hit. Argentina defended desperately to stay in the game and were rewarded with another penalty from Bofelli to bring them back to 16-13 at half time.

However, France’s replacements brought even more intensity and a powerful push splintered an Argentina scrum to earn another penalty for Jaminet for a 19-13 lead.

Relentless pressure from France finally manifested itself again when Jalibert threw a pass from the ground to runaway replacement hooker Mauvaka for his second try.

France were forced into a desperate and impressive defense in the final 15 minutes and, although Carreras scored late and another try was declared “delayed”, Jaminet’s fifth penalty finished a well-deserved victory. France will face Georgia before their showdown with New Zealand, while Argentina, who have now lost seven in a row after their clean sweep of losses in the Rugby Championship, play Italy.

“We hate losing,” said Pumas captain Julián Montoya. “We conceded too many penalties in the break and we were not very precise in attack, we could have created more tries. But there are no excuses, we just have to improve next week. “

(REUTERS)