Japan votes as ruling party seeks fresh start with key test for Prime Minister Kishida

Voting began in Japan’s general election on Sunday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hoping to win over a pandemic-fatigued public with pledges of spending as his ruling conservatives seek a fresh start.

Kishida became the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party a month ago after Yoshihide Suga resigned just a year after his post, in part due to public discontent over his response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Following a record wave of infections that pushed the Tokyo Olympics behind closed doors, cases have now plummeted and most restrictions have been lifted.

While this may ease the frustrations of some voters, the PLD, which has held power almost continuously since the 1950s, is likely to lose seats and have trouble retaining its dominant majority, analysts say.

Kishida, 64, has pledged to issue a new stimulus package worth tens of trillions of yen to counter the impact of the pandemic on the world’s third-largest economy.

He has also outlined plans to distribute wealth more fairly under the so-called new capitalism, although the details so far remain vague.

Voters in Tokyo told AFP that the virus crisis was a major factor in their decision.

“The economy is suffering from the coronavirus, so I compared the responses of politicians,” said Chihiro Sato, 38, a homemaker and mother of a young child.

Teruyo Kaneko, a 76-year-old retiree, said she was “focused on virus policies and also wanted to say something to the long-standing government about their arbitrary decision-making.”

But engineer Hiroyasu Onishi, 79, said he was more concerned about “the military threat from China.”

At 11 a. M., Voter turnout was 11.3 percent, almost one percentage point less than in the last general elections of 2017.

Japan’s 106 million voters “have struggled to get excited about the new prime minister,” said Stefan Angrick, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics.

“Kishida faces headwinds due to weak ratings and more coordinated opposition, but the improving Covid-19 situation and the economic outlook are factors in its favor.”

Revolving door risk

Across Japan, 1,051 candidates are standing for elections to the lower house of parliament.

In recent decades, votes against the PLD have been divided among several major opposition parties, but this time five rival parties have pushed for cooperation in an attempt to dent their dominance.

Nonetheless, the PLD enjoys “great advantages” in Japan’s political arena, with a strong network of supporters across the country, said Michael Cucek, assistant professor of Asian studies at Temple University.

The PLD wants to leave behind a tumultuous year, but “the fact that they continue to have to fight so hard is, for them, very shameful,” Cucek told AFP.

Kishida’s approval ratings are around 50 percent, the lowest in two decades for a new administration in Japan.

He has set himself a comfortable goal of winning 233 of the 465 lower house seats, a simple majority that includes lawmakers from the PLD’s minor coalition partner, Komeito.

However, such an outcome would be seen as a setback for the PLD, which previously held 276 seats of its own.

Even if the party wins, a poor performance could lead to losses in the upper house vote next summer, risking a return to Japan’s history of revolving door prime minister positions, analysts warn.

Since World War II, only five politicians have held onto the prime minister’s office for five years or more, and some last only two months.

Suga’s predecessor, Shinzo Abe, was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history, in power from 2012 to 2020 after his first one-year term.

“Kishida will have to convince the public and the younger members of his party that continuity does not mean status quo, but maintaining what has worked and improving what has not,” Angrick said.

In addition to promising to address the pandemic and work to boost the middle class, the LDP has said it will aim to increase defense spending to counter threats from China and North Korea.

Meanwhile, some opposition parties have emphasized their support for social causes that Kishida has distanced himself from so far, such as same-sex marriage and allowing married couples to have different last names.

