Jihadists kill dozens in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state

At the very least 50 individuals have been killed by gunmen on Sunday within the neighborhood of Rann city in Nigeria’s Borno state within the northeastern tip of the nation close to the border with Cameroon, witnesses instructed Reuters by cellphone on Monday.

Since 2009, northeastern Nigeria and Borno State particularly have been the epicenter of an insurgency led by the Islamist militant group Boko Haram. Tens of millions have been displaced and a few 350,000 individuals have died within the assaults and subsequent humanitarian disaster, in response to the United Nations.

Over time, Boko Haram has cut up with an lively department referred to as the Islamic State’s West Africa Province, and has additionally claimed accountability for assaults within the West African nation.

Native residents blamed the newest assault on Boko Haram. Military spokesman Brigadier Basic Onima Nwachukwu didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

“We’re all in ache due to the killing of our innocents who have been engaged on their farmland. … We buried 50 individuals as we speak in Rann. They have been clearing their land earlier than the wet season, whereas others went to get firewood,” stated Aaron Tom, an area farmer.

Aqeed Muhammad, a farmer who lately returned to Rann after residing in an IDP camp, described a scene from the bloodbath.

“A lot of Boko Haram on motorbikes armed with weapons and machetes surrounded our males who have been engaged on their farms and took them hostage earlier than killing them one after the other,” Mohammed stated, including that his uncle remains to be lacking.

“They have been tied with a rope and slaughtered. As I communicate to you, the destiny of many individuals has not been accounted for.”

(Reuters)