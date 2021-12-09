Jimmy Lai, two other Hong Kong activists convicted of banned Tiananmen vigil

Jailed Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai was one of three democracy activists convicted on Thursday of participating in a banned vigil in Tiananmen as the indictment of several activists concluded.

Lai, the 74-year-old owner of the now-closed pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was found guilty on charges of illegal assembly along with former journalist Gwyneth Ho and prominent human rights lawyer Chow Hang-tung.

Authorities indicted more than two dozen politicians and pro-democracy activists during a vigil last year, which commemorated the victims of Beijing’s deadly 1989 crackdown.

The trio were the only ones to contest their charges in court, meaning they were the last to receive their verdict.

The Hong Kong District Court convicted them on charges that included incitement and participation in an unauthorized gathering.

In practical terms, convictions make little difference.

Lai, Chow and Ho are among dozens of activists already behind bars and facing separate prosecutions under a strict national security law that Beijing imposed in Hong Kong in the wake of massive and often violent protests for democracy two years ago. .

But his prosecution is the latest illustration of how much the gap between Hong Kong and the mainland, where authorities have long sought to erase Tiananmen’s official records and memories, has narrowed.

For three decades, Hong Kong’s annual June 4 candlelight vigil would draw tens of thousands of people, which, with its pro-democracy slogans and the end of the one-party regime in China, became a symbol of political freedoms enjoyed in the city.

But Hong Kong authorities banned the last two vigils, citing both the coronavirus pandemic and security fears.

This year, Beijing made it clear that it will no longer tolerate Tiananmen commemorations in Hong Kong or Macau, the only two places within China where public remembrance could take place.

Several organizers of the annual vigil, including Chow, were charged with the crime of subversion against national security, while authorities closed a June 4 museum and its exhibits were removed.

Legal proceedings have been launched for illegal assemblies against activists who participated in the Tiananmen banned vigils of 2020 and this year.

Previously, 16 politicians and activists, including prominent activist Joshua Wong, were sentenced to between six and 10 months in jail for their role in the vigil, and some were given suspended sentences.

(AFP)