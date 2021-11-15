Joe Biden Signs A $ 1.2 Trillion US Infrastructure Spending Bill

Struck by critics and horrific opinion polls, President Joe Biden enacted America’s largest infrastructure renovation in more than half a century in a rare bipartisan celebration at the White House on Monday.

The $ 1.2 trillion package will repair bridges and highways, replace unhealthy lead water pipes, build an electric vehicle charging network, and expand broadband internet, the largest government investment of its kind. since the creation of the national highway network in the 1950s.

“We have heard countless speeches … but today we are finally making it,” Biden told hundreds of guests, including opposition Republicans, on the South Lawn of the White House.

“So my message to the American people is this: America is moving again and its life is going to change for the better.”

President Biden: “The world has changed and we have to be prepared. Compatriots, today I want you to know that we hear and see you. The bill that I am about to enact is proof that, despite the cynics, Los Democrats and Republicans can unite and get results. ” pic.twitter.com/jK9IigZqdr

– CSPAN (@cspan) November 15, 2021

Most of the crowd were Democrats, but there were also a visible handful of Republicans. Notable among the Democrats were Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, two moderates who have fought with more left-wing members of the party, slowing down Biden’s agenda.

The bill is “proof that Democrats and Republicans can come together to produce results,” Biden said. “We believe in each other and we believe in America.”

Infrastructure spending is popular, but the target eluded Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump for four years, turning his administration’s frequent promises of an impending “infrastructure week” into a running joke.

Even now, Biden had to fight for months to get his troubled Democratic Party to vote, risking humiliating failure.

Democrats only control a bitterly divided Congress, but in a moment of little cooperation they were finally joined by a significant number of Republicans in the Senate and a token handful in the House.

“We agreed that this would be a truly bipartisan process,” Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican from Ohio, said at the White House meeting. “This should be the beginning of a renewed effort to work together on the great problems facing our country.”

Brutal survey numbers

Feel-good time can be difficult to sustain.

Biden’s ratings are on a downward spiral, with the latest Washington Post-ABC poll showing only 41 percent approve. Most troubling for the White House is that support is dwindling not only among crucial independent voters, but also among its own Democratic base.

And despite some Republicans reaching out, most of the opposition party is in no mood to declare a truce.

Trump, who is expected to seek to return to the White House in the 2024 election, has savagely attacked the 13 Republicans in the House of Representatives who voted alongside Democrats.

He says the Republicans who crossed the aisle should be “ashamed” and are not true Republicans.

Far-right Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an especially vocal Trump advocate, called them “traitors.” She tweeted the office phone numbers of the 13 fellow Republicans, some of whom reported receiving torrents of violent abuse.

The pressure is also on the Senate, where Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who voted in favor of the bill, was one of the prominent figures who steered clear of the South Lawn celebration.

Portman, meanwhile, was more free to comment generously toward Biden because he has already announced that he is not seeking reelection.

With almost certain that Republicans will make progress in the midterm congressional elections in just under a year, Biden’s already tenuous grip on Washington faces mounting strains.

But the White House hopes the signing of the bill will give Biden a new impetus, who was scheduled to hold a video liaison summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday afternoon.

Still pending is a $ 1.75 trillion package for childcare, education and other social expenses that Biden says amounts to a historic effort to correct social inequalities.

Once again, the internal divisions of the party are holding it back and the proposal does not have any Republican support. However, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told the White House meeting that “hopefully this week we will pass” the bill.

After the first 10 months in power dominated by Covid-19 and disputes in Congress, Biden is “frustrated by negativity and infighting,” his press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

However, Biden’s infrastructure sale speech will aim to change the tune.

Biden will travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to visit a bridge set up for infrastructure funding and Detroit on Wednesday to meet with union workers. Psaki said “the president wants to spend sustained time communicating.”

