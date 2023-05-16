Johnny Depp's return to royalty causes a scandal as Cannes 2023 commences at the palace.

The 76th Cannes Film Festival kicked off with a bang, with the premiere of the historical drama “Jeanne du Barry,” directed by French filmmaker Maïwenn.

The movie tells the scandalous story of King Louis XV’s relationship with a courtesan and features Johnny Depp in his highly-anticipated comeback.

However, Depp’s presence at the festival has sparked controversy, as he was recently accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard. Many have criticized the decision to showcase the film, given the serious allegations against Depp.

Additionally, Maïwenn’s film has also faced criticism, as the director has been a vocal critic of the MeToo movement and was accused of assault by a well-known French journalist.

This has led some to question the festival’s decision to feature a movie directed by someone with such a controversial past.

Despite these controversies, the festival’s director has defended the choice to showcase “Jeanne du Barry” and has praised Depp’s performance in the film.

The event has a long history of scandals and controversies, including debates over sexually explicit movies and sexist dress codes.

While some may see the festival’s decision to feature the controversial film and actor as a misstep, others argue that it is important to separate art from the artist.

Regardless, the premiere of “Jeanne du Barry” has certainly sparked discussion and debate, making it one of the most talked-about events of the festival so far.