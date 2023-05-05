Junta in Mali schedules referendum for new constitution in June.

Mali’s ruling junta has declared that a referendum on a new constitution will be held in the country on June 18. Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga, the government spokesman, read out a decree on state television stating that the country must “decide on the Constitution project” in June, after missing the previous deadline of March 19. The new constitution is a crucial milestone in the military’s plans to continue governing until 2024, following the overthrow of the former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020. To restore a civilian government in Bamako, elections are scheduled for February 2024. On the referendum, voters must respond whether they approve of the draft constitution with either a “yes” or a “no.” Members of the security forces, in a state severely affected by insurgency, will vote on June 11. The draft constitution would significantly increase the power of the president. It states that the head of state, not the government, “determines the policy of the nation,” selects the prime minister and ministers, and has the authority to dismiss them. Since 2012, the Sahel nation has been grappling with a security crisis caused by jihadist and separatist uprisings in the north. (AFP)