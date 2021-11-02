Jury selected in murder trial of Kenosha protest shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

A jury was selected in a single day for the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the young aspiring police officer who shot three people while on the streets of Kenosha during a protest against racial injustice last year.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

The jury in the politically charged case must decide whether Rittenhouse acted in self-defense, as his lawyers claim, or was involved in vigilantism when the 17-year-old opened fire with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle in August 2020, killing two men and wounding a third.

In an all-day session that ran until very late, 20 people, 12 jurors and eight alternates were selected. The judge said that at the end of the trial he will decide which are the alternates and which ones will deliberate. The 20 are made up of 11 women and nine men.

Jurors were not asked to identify their race during the selection process, and the court did not immediately provide a racial breakdown of the group.

The jury selection progressed rapidly, given the strong polarization caused by the case. About a dozen potential jurors were removed because they had strong opinions on the case or doubted it could be fair.

Rittenhouse had traveled to Kenosha from his home in Illinois during the riots that erupted after a white Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake, a black man, in the back. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect the property after two previous nights marked by fires, shooting and business looting.

Rittenhouse, now 18, faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder, the most serious charge against him.

Rittenhouse has been painted by right-wing supporters, including enemies of the Black Lives Matter movement, as a patriot who took a stand against protesters anarchy and exercised his Second Amendment gun rights. Others see him as a vigilante and an aspiring cop.

He is white, just like those he shot, but many activists see a racial undertone in the case, in part because protesters were on the streets to denounce police violence against blacks.

When jury selection began, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder repeatedly emphasized that juries should decide the case solely on what they hear in the courtroom, warning, “This is not impeachment.”

“He was mentioned by both the political campaigns and the presidential campaign last year, in some cases very, very recklessly,” he said.

The judge said Rittenhouse’s constitutional right to a fair trial will come into play, not the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and “I don’t want him to drift off to other issues.”

One of the jurors is a female gun owner with a high school education who said she was so scared during the protests that she took her cars to the back of her house and made sure her doors were locked. She said she went downtown after the aftermath and cried.

Another woman chosen is a special education teacher who expressed anxiety about being on the jury: “I imagine this is going to get half the country upset with you anyway and they react badly.”

Another juror, a man, said he owns a gun and is keeping it for “domestic defense.”

One juror is a pharmacist who said he was robbed at gunpoint in 2012, but that it would have no effect on his ability to weigh the evidence in this case.

Among those who withdrew from the case were a man who said he was at the scene of the protests when “all that happened” and a woman who said she saw a live video of the events and was not sure she could ignore what it said. saw.

One person was excluded from the case after he said he believes in the biblical command “You shall not kill,” even in self-defense cases.

Prosecutor Thomas Binger also moved to fire a woman who said she has a biracial granddaughter who participated in some of the protests and could not be impartial. Rittenhouse’s attorneys did not object.

Rittenhouse’s attorney got a potential juror removed after she said she would find Rittenhouse guilty on all counts just because he was carrying an assault weapon. “I don’t think a gun like that should belong to the general public,” the woman said.

The start of the jury selection was briefly delayed in the morning for inexplicable reasons. During the delay, the judge played a mock game of “Jeopardy!” with potential jurors in the courtroom, something he sometimes does when lawyers organize.

Rittenhouse shot and killed 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum after Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse through a parking lot and threw a plastic bag at him shortly before midnight on August 25. Moments later, while Rittenhouse was running down a street, he shot and killed 26-year-old Anthony Huber. , a protester from Silver Lake, Wisconsin, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, a protester from West Allis, Wisconsin.

Bystander video captured Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse, but not the actual shooting. The video showed Huber swinging a skateboard at Rittenhouse before he was shot. Grosskreutz had a pistol in his hand as he advanced towards Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse faces two counts of murder and one of attempted murder, along with charges of reckless endangerment and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

(AP)