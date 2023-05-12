Kara-Murza’s imprisoned Russian activist wife vows to persist in her fight for him.

recently spoke with Evgenia Kara-Murza, whose husband, Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, received a 25-year jail sentence from a Moscow court for “high treason” due to his vocal dissent about Ukraine’s war. Kara-Murza stated that she will never stop fighting for her imprisoned husband, though she herself fears arrest and cannot return to Russia. She spoke of Kara-Murza’s deteriorating health, nerve condition, and worsening symptoms while in jail. Regarding activists like her husband and Alexei Navalny, who return despite risks, she stated that it is their duty to stand with those fighting the regime in Russia. Kara-Murza also called for Western governments to implement sanctions against Russian individuals proven to be involved in gross human rights violations. She mentioned that the downfall of the Putin regime would depend on several factors, including Ukraine’s victory in the war, economic sanctions, targeted sanctions against key Russian individuals, and support from both inside and outside Russian civil society. She concluded with a message for her husband, stating that she loves him and will never stop fighting for him. Kara-Murza is set to speak at the Geneva Summit for Human Rights and Democracy on May 17.