Kazakh protesters are “killed” in clashes with police as the crisis escalates

Security forces in Kazakhstan killed “dozens” of protesters overnight as they tried to storm administrative buildings in the country’s largest city, Almaty, police told local media on Thursday, as protesters gathered against the government for a third day.

Several armored vehicles and dozens of troops moving on foot were seen entering the main square in Almaty early on Thursday, a day after the national president appealed for help from a Russian-led security alliance.

Gunfire was heard as security forces approached the crowd, according to Reuters witnesses.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of former Soviet states, said Russia had sent paratroopers to Kazakhstan to help quell the unrest.

Protests triggered by a fuel price hike killed eight police and National Guard troops on Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to declare a state of emergency.

The TASS news agency quoted the Kazakh Ministry of Health as saying that more than 1,000 people had been injured during the riots, and more than 400 of them were in hospital.

State television reported on Thursday that the Central Bank of Kazakhstan had decided to suspend work with banks in the country for the safety of their workers. Internet in the country is mostly down.

The President of Kazakhstan is appealing for international aid after protests became deadly

The unrest began as protests against the rising price of liquefied petroleum gas, a fuel used by the poor to power their cars, but has since turned into anti-government riots fueled by deep-rooted resentment under three decades of rule by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his hand-picked successors.

Nazarbayev, 81, has been widely seen as the main political force in Nur-Sultan, the specially built capital that bears his name. His family is believed to control much of the economy, the largest in Central Asia. He has not been seen or heard from since the protests began.

The Central Asian nation’s reputation for stability under Nazarbayev helped attract hundreds of billions of dollars in foreign investment in its oil and metal industries.

But a younger generation demands the liberalization seen in other former satellite states of the Soviet Union. The protests are the worst in Kazakhstan – a country five times the size of France with a population of almost 19 million people – in over a decade.

( Jowharwith AFP and REUTERS)