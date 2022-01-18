Kazakhstan FM promises to share “evidence” that “foreign terrorists” were involved in protests

Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuber dismissed an interview with FRANCE 24. Earlier this month, peaceful protests against a rise in energy prices in Kazakhstan triggered a brutal crackdown, backed by military support from Russian-led troops. The official death toll is 225, but human rights groups believe it is much higher. Tileuber said the Kazakh authorities were ready to share “evidence” with the international community that there were foreign terrorists among the “armed militants”. So far, witnesses at the scene have not backed up this claim.