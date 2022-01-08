Kazakhstan imprisons former national security chief accused of treason

Authorities in Kazakhstan have arrested Karim Massimov, former head of the National Security Committee, on suspicion of treason, the security committee said on Saturday.

Massimov, who was fired this week when protests erupted across the Central Asian country, was jailed along with several other officials, the National Security Committee said in a statement. It did not name them or give further details.

Reuters could not immediately contact Massimov.

Dozens have died and public buildings across Kazakhstan have been searched and set on fire in the worst violence the former Soviet republic has experienced in 30 years of independence.

After several days of violence, security forces appeared to have taken back the streets of Kazakhstan’s capital on Friday. The Russian-backed president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said he had ordered his troops to shoot to kill in order to quell a nationwide uprising.

At Tokayev’s invitation, a Russian-led military alliance has entered a time of high tension in East-West relations. Russia and the United States are preparing for talks next week on the Ukraine crisis.

Massimov is widely seen as a close ally of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev. He has twice been Prime Minister and has also been the head of the presidential administration under Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev, 81, was the longest-serving member of a former Soviet state until he handed over the presidency to Tokayev in 2019. His family is widely believed to have retained influence in Nur-Sultan, the specially built capital that bears his name.

