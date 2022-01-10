Kazakhstan says almost 8,000 people were arrested after a week of deadly unrest

Nearly 8,000 people have been jailed in Kazakhstan after days of historic unrest in the Central Asian country that killed dozens, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

“As of January 10, 7,939 people have been detained,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement, noting that several branches of the security service had been involved in the detention.

On Monday, the former Soviet Kazakhstan observed a day of national mourning after the worst unrest in the republic’s independent history.

The National Security Committee said in a statement that the country, including government and military installations, was completely under the control of security services.

“Areas where militants and insurgents can hide are cleared. Evidence of criminal activity is collected and registered,” the statement said.

Kazakhstan portrayed the violence as an attack by “terrorist groups” and has criticized foreign media coverage of the events, which began with protests over a rise in fuel prices in the western part of the country earlier this month.

During the riots, the Moscow-led military alliance CSTO sent a division of 2,500 troops to the country at the request of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders of the CSTO countries – an alliance of former Soviet states – were to meet via video link on Monday, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

