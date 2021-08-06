Keeping Messi would have been a financial ‘risk’ for FC Barcelona, ​​club says

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta said Friday that the club could not re-sign Lionel Messi because it had no margin to pay more under La Liga’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

Laporta said the club and Messi were both looking to sign a new contract, but salaries already represent 110% of the club’s revenue, meaning the club is spending much more than expected and such a move would be financially risky.

“The club is above everything else – even the best player in the world,” Laporta told a news conference.

Laporta said the club had signed two deals with Messi, first a two-year contract to be paid out in five years and then a five-year contract. However, they were unable to finalize the deal due to La Liga’s FFP rules.

The Barca chief also said the financial situation he inherited from former club president Josep Maria Bartomeu was “much, much worse” than expected.

“I said we would do everything we can to keep Messi at Barca within the economic situation of the club,” he said.

“We have reached an agreement, but were unable to formalize it due to the economic situation of the club, which means that we cannot enroll the player due to salary caps. I do not want to go on about the situation we inherited and the terrible decisions made in the past. We’ve gone from bad to worse.”

(REUTERS)