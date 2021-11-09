Key defendant in Sankara murder trial in Burkina Faso pleads not guilty

General Gilbert Diendere, a key defendant in a trial for the 1987 murder of Burkina Faso’s revolutionary leader Thomas Sankara, pleaded not guilty in the historic trial Tuesday.

The trial, which takes place in a military court in the capital, Ouagadougou, is being followed eagerly in a country where the brutal death of Sankara 34 years ago casts a long shadow.

Diendere was allegedly the architect of a coup during which Sankara was assassinated and his former friend and partner Blaise Compaore came to power.

The 61-year-old man faces charges of attacking state security, complicity in murder, concealment of bodies and tampering with witnesses.

“I plead not guilty on all four charges,” said Diendere, dressed in a military uniform.

Sankara and 12 of his colleagues were shot dead by an assault squad on October 15, 1987 while attending a meeting of the ruling National Revolutionary Council (CNR).

Diendere said that on the afternoon of that day he went to a “sports field” at the CNR headquarters.

Then, he said, he “heard gunshots” and spoke to two soldiers he knew.

The soldiers said they had “taken steps to prevent” Sankara from arresting his “boss,” Diendere said, referring to Compaore.

After the coup, Diendere became Compaore’s right-hand man, who ruled for 27 years before being deposed by a popular uprising in 2014 and fleeing to neighboring Ivory Coast.

Compaore faces the same charges as Diendere, but is being tried in absentia.

He has long been suspected of ordering the murder of Sankara, an accusation he denies.

Diendere, in his testimony, supported Compaore’s version of events.

Relating his conversation with the two soldiers, Diendere said: “I asked (them) if Blaise was aware of what they did; they responded negatively.”

He said Compaore arrived at the scene late in the afternoon, three hours after the bloodbath.

The 61-year-old Diendere was separately given a 20-year term for his involvement in a 2015 plot to overthrow the post-Compaore transitional government.

>> Read more: Suspects face trial in 1987 for the murder of ‘African Che Guevara’ Thomas Sankara

Sankara was an army captain only 33 years old when he came to power in a coup in 1983.

A fiery Marxist-Leninist, he lashed out at imperialism and colonialism, often enraging Western leaders but gaining a following in Africa and beyond.

Sankara discarded the name of the country of Upper Volta, a legacy of the French colonial era, and renamed it Burkina Faso, which means “the land of honest men.”

He pushed for a socialist agenda of nationalizations and prohibited female genital mutilation, polygamy, and forced marriages.

His murder was a taboo subject in Burkina Faso during the Compaore era, and many of his followers remain angry that his killers have gone unpunished.

Fourteen men, including Compaore, are on trial in the trial, which began on October 11.

(AFP)