Killer elephant assaults on the rise in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, not like different African international locations, elephant conservation efforts have been profitable. However a big enhance in numbers will increase the probabilities of human-animal contact.

The nation is now witnessing an increase in lethal elephant assaults, whereas Zimbabwean farmers are complaining that their crops have been destroyed, in keeping with authorities statistics, elephants kill about 10 folks each month.

OurFrance 2 teammates, with France 24’s Jenny Sheen and Jack Colmer Gill.