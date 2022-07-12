Killing of a Palestinian journalist threatens to overshadow Biden’s journey to Israel

Joe Biden traveled to the Center East on Tuesday on his first journey to the area since coming into the White Home. Earlier than a go to to Saudi Arabia — a go to that reawakens the previous foreign-policy dilemma of realpolitik versus human rights — the US president goes to Israel, the place he dangers getting caught up within the storm surrounding the lethal capturing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Could.

Biden is visiting Israel from Wednesday to Friday for the primary leg of his Center East tour – and he’s anticipated to debate with new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid the deepening of ties between Tel Aviv and sure Arab international locations, in addition to US makes an attempt to revive ties between the 2 international locations. Some type of the nuclear deal that his predecessor, Donald Trump, ignored.

However no matter these intentions, Biden’s go to dangers being embroiled in outrage over the killing of Shireen Abu Okla, an Al Jazeera journalist who was shot lifeless on Could 11 whereas protecting an Israeli navy operation within the West Financial institution metropolis of Jenin, regardless of carrying a protecting helmet and flak jacket over her. The phrase “press”.

The controversy notably threatens to forged a shadow over Biden’s go to as a result of the much-respected Abu Aqla – who has change into a Palestinian icon since her tragic demise – was a US citizen.

The Abu Akleh household made a direct enchantment to Biden in an open letter printed on July 8, expressing their “unhappiness, anger, and sense of betrayal relating to your administration’s egregious response to the extrajudicial killing of our sister and aunt by the hands of Israeli forces.”

US officers concluded in a report final week {that a} bullet fired from Israeli positions seemingly killed, though there was “no cause to consider” that the capturing was intentional. However the report additionally stated the bullet had been “severely broken”, stopping a “apparent final result”.

The brother of the late journalist, Anton Abu Akleh, wrote within the letter on behalf of her household that “the US was transferring in direction of erasing any wrongdoing by Israeli forces” and — addressing Biden and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken — “involving your administration. .

The textual content concludes by asking the US Division of Justice and the FBI to “take motion” on what the household believes was an “extrajudicial killing,” together with requiring Biden to fulfill together with her household to debate the case in particular person.

The open letter elicited a sympathetic response from pro-Palestinian activists – together with Iyad al-Baghdadi, the influential pro-democracy activist of Palestinian origin, who has accused the US of excluding equality earlier than the regulation in relation to Arab People.

Controversy over the go to to Saudi Arabia, and most embarrassingly to the White Home, is that outrage over Abu Aqla’s homicide exposes the Democratic Social gathering’s break up between leftists and moderates.

Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, a progressive of Palestinian descent, printed an announcement on July 8 calling for an unbiased US investigation into the homicide — and criticized the Biden administration and the State Division, saying they “admit Shirin was seemingly killed by Israeli forces, however prolong the advantage of Doubt a authorities that gained nothing.” Greater than 80 members of Congress have referred to as for such an investigation, together with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar.

Tlaib concluded her assertion by saying that when Biden meets Balpid, he “ought to get hold of the names of the troopers accountable for killing Shireen, together with the identify of their commander, in order that these people may be totally prosecuted for his or her crimes by the Division of Justice.”

It comes as Biden faces criticism from related quarters for his go to to Saudi Arabia, the historic companion of the US who as soon as promised the president to make him a “pariah” over his alleged function within the October 2018 homicide of exiled dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Biden concluded a US intelligence report , declassified in February 2021, signifies that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “permitted” the operation to “arrest or kill” Khashoggi, then a Virginia resident and columnist for the Washington Publish.

Biden defended his determination in an opinion piece for The Washington Publish: “My views on human rights are clear and long-standing, and basic freedoms are at all times on the agenda once I journey overseas, as they are going to be throughout this journey, simply as they are going to be in Israel and the West Financial institution.

This text was translated from the unique in French.